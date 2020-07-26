Greenville Renaissance Scholars New Grant

The Greenville Renaissance Scholars announcing it received an $8,000 grant from the Bayer Fund.
The grant will be used to create and implement a stem program for rising 8th and 9th graders in Washington County.
The group said they are thankful for the Bayer's partnership in expanding educational opportunities for students in the county. The kids will be learning about computer coding and robotics skills from working with scientists and engineers from USDA Stoneville.
Al Mitchell, the president of the Bayer Fund, said they're proud to provide support and develop programs that help combat challenges such as stem education.
To learn more about Greenville renaissance scholars visit www dot g-ville scholars dot org...
To learn more about bayer fund visit fund dot bayer dot u-s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.