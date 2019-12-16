Greenville School Bus Tipped Due to Rain

A scary day for some Greenville elementary school kids after their school bus tips over into a ditch.
A school bus carrying kids from Trigg Elementary tipped into a ditch earlier today. We're told the bus tipped after the driver was unable to see the road because of the rain. The rain flooded the ditch along the road.
There were twenty-five kids on the bus, no kids or staff were injured from the incident.
The Greenville fire department, Police department and EMS responded to the call after dispatch called it in around three p.M. Parents were able to check out their students from the library after they got checked by medical staff. Kids were picked up in another bus and taken back to the school.
The superintendent said when things like this happen the kids get looked at by medical staff.
"Whenever there's an incident, we make sure that we have our kids checked out we have emergency staff here, the police were here, the fireman were here, everyone was here on an as needed basis to make sure not only the students were safe and good to go but to make sure that our staff was well as also," she said.
Parents were then able to sign their kids out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.