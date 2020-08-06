Greenville School Supplies Drive Happening Saturday

In Greenville, school supplies giveaway will be taking place.
That's set to take place on Saturday August 8. It will be held at Stein Mart Square starting at 8:30 a.m. The event will be giving out free food, masks and school supplies while supplies last.
The city of Greenville has partnered with the Mississippi Food Network to provide over 800 food boxes and Mars Food Uncle Ben's to provide over 800 masks for the community. Other community sponsors include Harlow's Casino, Trop Casino, Walmart, Office Depot, WL Burle Engineers and South Delta Planning and Development.
Mayor Errick Simmons said he's excited for the supplies drive.
"You know school reopening should not only be safe it should be sufficient, and i want our families to be safe and our children to have adequate school supplies and starting the school year, having the right supplies can make a difference in having a successful year or a failure so we want so we want to make sure they're successful this academic year despite the pandemic at the start of the school year," he said,
To make school supply donations, please contact Kayla Washington at 662-379-3367.
