Greenville Special City Council Meeting

The Greenville City Council held a special meeting today. The council has passed a recommendation granting the property owner of 516 Beckwith Street 90 days to begin rehabilitation of a burned structure.
The city has been receiving complaints about the property, citing illegal activity and problems with drugs. Councilman James Wilson of Ward 6 wants to take immediate action because of the community concerns. Mayor Simmons says they will notify the police to try and get extra patrols in that area.
City Council also voted on a motion to advertise bids to demolish several structures around Greenville.
There are currently 27 properties on the list up for demolition.
