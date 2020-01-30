2020 Greenville State Of The City

The City of Greenville held its annual State of the City Address Thursday night at the E.E. Bass Cultural Center.
It was a packed house as citizens sat down to hear the mayor's speech. The event opened with gospel singers, a prayer and the flag carried in by boy scouts.
The theme of the mayor's speech this year was progress. He highlighted all the progress Greenville has made in the past year and in the past four years of his term in office, dedicating the night to the citizens of Greenville.
The major wins for the city were the opening of Nufarm and the opening of Tru Hotel by Hilton.
The main part of his speech mentioned how the city came together in hard times like the floods of 2019 and previous years and most recently the tornado just a couple of weeks ago.
"This year and the past several years I've seen fellow greenvilleans coming together to work together and lending helping hands. We have worked together, coming to the city of Greenville represents the heart, the soul, the culture, the compassion, the opportunity, the talent and tenacity of a people," Mayor Errick Simmons said.
There was a reception following the speech that gave citizens a chance to mingle with the mayor and ask questions.
