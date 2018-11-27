As polls throughout the city are open including the Mississippi Extension Service building.
Voters of all ages, backgrounds, and political parties could be seen out making their decision for some big races. One poll worker tells us she's spotted pretty good turnout.
"So far, it's turned out pretty good. A lot of people old and young and middle aged. It's nothing that I'm not expecting. I'm expecting a lot of people to come in today and so far they're really coming in," says poll worker Leandre Gates.
Several voters were transported to the polls in vans if they weren't able to drive themselves.
