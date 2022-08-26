GREENVILLE - Municipal and federal officials got together for the groundbreaking ceremony for Greenville’s new federal courthouse that will be built at the end of Washington Avenue. Several officials spoke to commemorate the moment and look forward to the economic impact the courthouse is projected to have in Greenville.
Mayor Eric Simmons says, "It's a great day for Greenville. Of course, when you see local and federal folks coming together to impact economically a community in rural America. So, we want to thank Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Congressman Thompson, and our other federal delegation folks."
But not everyone was there to celebrate.
Greenville resident Bob Boyd contested, "I'm lobbying to get the building moved to a better location than downtown Greenville, and thereby saving this city park that we spent $130 million dollars in city funds to build. Why bulldoze a nice city park just to build an office building."
Bob Boyd supports the courthouse, but not the location. He thinks it’s foolish to build it on top of the park space the city's spent so much time and money to renovate. He thinks other locations such as by the old Elks lodge would be better suited for the courthouse.
Nonetheless, the courthouse is coming to Greenville and bringing hopes of economic development with it.
