Greenwood Drive Thru Covid-19 Testing

Greenwood is set to have free drive thru covid-19 testing.
That's set to take place on Wednesday July 15. It will be held at the Leflore County Civic Center.
That's located at 200 Highway 7 South. Testing hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 .p.m.
The testing is put on by the Delta Health Center. It is free but they ask that you bring a valid ID with you.
