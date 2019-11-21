Greenwood Football Players Reinstated on JSU Football Team

Two Jackson State University football players from Greenwood who were charged with robbery have been reinstated on the JSU football team
WLBT reports that 20-year old Jakaiszer Glass and 21-year old Carl Jones were arrested and charged with robbery in Hinds County last week.
Glass's attorney, Carlos Moore, represented Glass at a campus hearing on Tuesday.
Aafram Sellers, who represents Jones, also met for a hearing to reinstate Jones. Both suspensions being uplifted.
The JSU Athletic Department did not confirm if the players were reinstated back on the team.
According to Jones' attorney, the alleged robbery started with a fight between Jones and another student. Sellers says Jones picked up a wallet he thought was his, then threw it away when he realized it was not his.
