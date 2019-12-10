Greenwood HDW Building Sells

The old HDW building in Greenwood is purchased in a foreclosure sale.
Dynamite Kirk, the Grenada auto dealer associated with Kirk Auto Company and Greenwood real estate developer Jimmy Henderson acquired. It's a 92,000-square-foot facility on 11.2 acres of land in the Greenwood-Leflore Industrial Park. The Delta News previously reported on this property when the county announced it was seeking back taxes from it.
In an update Leflore County Supervisor District 1, Sam Abraham, said there was a tax lien on the property.
"In other words in notifies the owners of the purchases possible purchases that there is something owed at that property that has to be cleared up to get a clear title," he said.
Abraham tells us the new owners were made aware of the back taxes owed through the tax lien and the county is still seeking the back taxes from the previous owners.
