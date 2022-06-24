For weeks, the Delta News has reported on the battle of wills between the Greenwood Leflore Hospital Board and the Leflore County Board of Supervisors.
The hospital board kept refusing to meet with the County Supervisors which led to the drafting of an ultimatum letter telling the hospital that if it did not respond to the supervisors by June 6th, the board would appoint a representative to contact the "University Medical Center and the Baptist Hospital, concerning the matter"
Our news partners at the Taxpayer Channel now report Greenwood Leflore Hospital officials have entered into non-binding discussions with the University Medical center on "joint operations" between the two.
A release from the hospital says Greenwood Leflore Hospital began looking for so-called "Affiliation partners" as the Delta and Omicron waves of the COVID pandemic began to subside.
It says, talks with the University Medical Center are intended to preserve access to medical and surgical services for residents of North Central Mississippi, and notes any agreement would need the approval of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning's board, and hospital owners, Greenwood and Leflore County.
There's just one problem with Greenwood Hospital's plan: state-run UMMC has troubles of its own. Several weeks ago, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, cut 50 million dollars in capitol improvement money for the hospital out of the state budget. The money would have come from the American Rescue Plan Act, and not from the state treasury.
Still, Reeves vetoed the money, citing disputes between the University Medical Center and private insurance companies.
