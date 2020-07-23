Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Discusses Reopening Plan

The superintendent of the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District says it will not open its doors to students until coronavirus numbers come down and it's safe to return.
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District released information on their Facebook page about the reopening for schools.
Superintendent Doctor Mary Brown says schools will begin with virtual learning for all students August 6th. Plans include continuing virtual learning in September for those students whose parents have chosen this format for the school year. However, face to face combined with online instruction will begin September for those students who have chosen this hybrid instructional option.
Currently the plan is students from pre-kindergarten through third grade will attend in person class Monday through Thursday, with virtual classes Friday.
Those from fourth to twelfth grades will alternate going two days virtual, two days in person. Fridays will be virtual for all.
