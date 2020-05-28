The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District graduation ceremony got underway Thursday.
Exercises for the class of 2020 were held outside the Leflore County Civic Center. Before graduates walked across the stage to obtain their diplomas, there were words of inspiration and the recognition of school board members and the administration. Like many other schools in the Delta and around the state, Greenwood High suspended its traditional graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As students walked alone across the stage, parents drove alongside, snapped photos, all while staying inside their vehicle.
