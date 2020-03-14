Greenwood Leflore Consolidated Schools Close

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated Schools announcing it will cancel school for all students and employees. School is canceled for the week of March 16th through the 20th.
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District announcing in a press release Friday it will be working with the Mississippi Department of Health, Mississippi Department of Education and other organizations coordinate the most current and appropriate response to prevent or contain an outbreak of the Coronavirus.
If you have any questions please contact Mr. Charles Johnson, the Assistant Superintendent, at cjohnson@glcsd.org.
Additional updates will be provided on the district's website www.glcsd.org and their Facebook page
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.