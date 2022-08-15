GREENWOOD - More headaches tonight for the troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel report tonight the hospital has begun discharging or transferring all patients to other facilities.
The trouble began early today with a sewer line break.
The hospital ordered a row of portable toilets and brought in two high-pressure pumper trucks to address the problem.
Greenwood Leflore at first, closed all clinics housed at the hospital, but about 4:30 this afternoon.... it expanded its order to include all parts of the hospital complex.
The hospital cancelled all surgeries, outpatient testing, and clinic appointments
Ambulances have been ordered not to deliver any patients to the hospital until further notice.
Again, Greenwood Leflore Hospital closed and evacuated of patients due to sewer line problems.
