GREENWOOD - The beleaguered Greenwood-Leflore Hospital has more serious issues these days.
At a hospital board meeting Tuesday, members learned that as of that date... the hospital is essentially out of money.
Greenwood Leflore Hospital remains essentially closed, as it continues moving and transferring patients to other medical facilities due to a sewer line problem.
Meantime Greenwood Leflore hospital has essentially run out of money tonight, and exists only on money meant to pay back a Medicare short term loan, which must be paid back.
Our News Partners at The Taxpayers Channel report that at today's hospital board meeting, members learned of the hospital's dire financial situation, and that even though the hospital has more than 6 million in July revenue, it's expenses outpaced that, leaving the hospital nearly 200-thousand dollars in debt.
In addition to getting the bad news that the hospital is broke, the board chose an interim leader to help stabilize the operations.
The board hired Gary Marchand to serve as Interim CEO, a post he held from late 2019 to 2020 according to The Taxpayers Channel.
Late Tuesday, Greenwood Leflore Hospital finally released a statement on the problems at the campus saying the hospital remains on diversion, meaning they are not accepting new patients for now.
The statement goes on, to say surgery, outpatient testing and clinics remain closed.
The statement reads: "The hospital is working on a scope of work for remediation and clean-up efforts underneath the hospital structure to allow for the reopening of services."
The release does not say when it expects that to happen.
Meantime, the release says patients were sent to UMMC Grenada, UMMC Jackson, South Sunflower, Golden Triangle, Pine Bluff Arkansas, Oxford, Allegiance in Greenville and Cleveland.
The release says the emergency room, retail pharmacy and cafe remain open.
