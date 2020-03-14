Greenwood Leflore SChools 'Grab and Go' Lunches

Due to the closures, the district is committed to providing food for students while the closures are in place.
They will be holding food distribution stations at schools across the district March 16th through the 20th, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Some schools participating are Claudine Brown Elementary, Threadgill Primary, Bankston Elementary, East Elementary, Greenwood Middle, Amanda Elzy Junior High, and Leflore County High.
All food pickups will be in the cafeterias.
For extreme transportation needs contact Ms. Talece Hudson at 662-299-5521.
