A Greenwood man reunited with an half brother he didn't even know he had 58-years later.
The reunion happened at the end of September.
Troy Brown Senior said, his mother Edna Brown gave up her son, Charles, in 1961 after being raped by her employer.
Brown's half brother, Charles Grant and 'The Brown Family' have been inseparable since the September reunion.
Grant who lives in Meridian with his family, has been traveling to Greenwood every weekend to visit his new family.
Edna Brown said she so grateful to have her oldest son back in her life.
Charles and Troy have a third brother.
