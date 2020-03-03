Greenwood Man Arrested During Traffic Stop

A man is arrested Friday in Carroll County during a traffic stop on Highway 430 near Leflore County line...
Carroll County deputies arrested 24-year old Ramon Smith from Greenwood. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located approximately two thousand dollars in cash and synthetic marijuana.
Smith is being held at the Leflore County jail for giving false indentifying information and a warrant for MDOC. Drug charges will be filed pending crime lab results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.