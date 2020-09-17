Greenwood Man Arrested for Shooting

A Greenwood man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for a shooting earlier this month.
The Leflore County Jail reports 21- year old Leonard Edwards has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault for a September 5th shooting.
Edwards allegedly shot two victims at the Brazil Homes in Greenwood. No word on how the victims are doing.
Edwards is currently being held at the Leflore County Jail with a 500,000 dollar bond.
