Greenwood Man Dies After Drive By Shooting

A Greenwood man is dead after a drive by shooting on Sunday.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports 34- year old Cordarell Stanley was pronounced dead Sunday after being airlifted to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis.
Authorities received a call about shots fired on Garrard Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, Stanley had been shot multiple times. According to the report, Stanley had been walking down the street when someone passing in a vehicle fired several shots at the victim.
Greenwood police did not give a description of the vehicle, and the motive is still to be determined. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.