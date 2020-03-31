Greenwood Man on Life Support after Being Beaten

A Greenwood man is allegedly brain dead after being beaten by a baseball bat over the weekend.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports a family member says 29- year old Labrandon Baugh has been declared brain dead after being transferred to a Jackson hospital.
Officials, as well as multiple witnesses, report Baugh was beaten Saturday at 8:25 p.m. after he and another man got into an altercation. News outlets report Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond says the Greenwood police brought a suspect in custody Monday.
A 45- year old Greenwood man is being held at the Leflore County Jail, but currently has no charges against him.
The suspect may be charged with aggravated assault, but the charges may escalate if Baugh succumbs to his injuries.
Baugh may be taken off life support today.
