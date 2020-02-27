Greenwood Police Investigate Break Ins

Two morning break ins Wednesday in Greenwood.
The Greenwood Police Department report the person broke in around 12:30 at Subway on Highway 7, before going to the salvation army retail store around 1:46 a.m.
Greenwood Police believe the break ins were carried out by the same person.
Salvation Army surveillance video shows the suspect, around the age of 25 to 35 years old, throwing a brick at the window, going to the cash register, and then leaving when he sees there's no cash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
