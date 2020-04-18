Recycling is no longer suspended in the Greenwood-Leflore area.
Mayor of Greenwood Carolyn McAdams said the recycling facility will resume recycling on Monday.
She says that businesses and residents can begin separating recyclables as soon as possible.
She said follow the regular trash and recycle pick-up schedule.
Recycling was stopped last month because of the Covid-19 crisis.
