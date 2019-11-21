Greenwood School Honors One of Their Own

In Greenwood today not only did the North New Summit School hold their Thanksgiving Dinner, they also honored a special guest.
Beth Purifoy worked as the culinary coordinator at the school for years. Since she retired last year, the school wanted to honor her with a plaque dedicating the cafeteria in her name.
She started the the culinary program and taught classes at the school for all grades. She got a warm welcome back today at the Thanksgiving dinner.
Headmaster Keith Davis said the dinner was the perfect time to honor her.
"Perfect timing; when we think about what we're thankful for we're so thankful for the legacy and the work that she did or she left here and it's just been a fantastic day the timing was just excellent," he said.
Purifoy was so proud of her legacy and how much the program has flourished.
"Of course that's a great feeling because it's what I've worked for here and to see the school grow and flourish and the children here are so happy it just warms my heart," she said.
She made the trip all the way from Minnesota where she retired and said she loved being greeted with hugs from all the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.