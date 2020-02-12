Greenwood Seeks Answers from Suddenlink

Greenwood may finally see a solution to the issues and complaints it's made about communications company Suddenlink.
This comes after Mayor McAdams expressed dissatisfaction with the internet provider during a radio interview where the internet service kept freezing.
After attempts to get in contact with Suddenlink officials, McAdams said they have now opened communication.
Crews have been out since last week working on the lines. She said the work might be put on hold until the rain passes in the area.
"The regional vice president and the representative from Greenville came to see me last week we had about a two hour meeting they are doing some work on the lines and taking care of some nodes that might be making an interruption in your cabling and especially the internet so they have been doing that,"she said.
McAdams said she also had a conference call scheduled this morning with Suddenlink to talk more about needed improvements.
