Greenwood Shooting Update

In an update to the greenwood shootings from Monday.
On June 16, police responded to a call of shots fired around the Curtis Moore Apartments. When they arrived two victims were shot. 21 year old Jyquavious Williams was taken to the hospital where he later died. 23 year old Juan Robinson was taken to the hospital as well where is he in stable condition.
The Curtis Moore Apartments were also the site of a shooting on June 10.
19 year old Kelvin Cooks was charged with three counts assault.
