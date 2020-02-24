Greenwood State of Emergency

In Greenwood the city council holds a special meeting, extending its state of emergency.
Just a few short weeks ago, the city declared a local state of emergency which only lasted seven days. Under this new proclamation, the city will be under a state of emergency for 30 days.
It allows crews to work on private property to prevent flooding. Mayor Carolyn McAdams said Greenwood hasn't experienced much damage yet, but have been faced with high water and some flooding, specifically in the Twin Lakes subdivision.
"We're having flooding problems, but the first emergency resolution only got us for seven days so i guess what the state wanted us to do was to continue to go in and do a resolution now every thirty days,"she said.
Under advisement from the state, the city council will meet again to extend the state of emergency if needed on March 24th.
