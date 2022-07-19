The Landing Convenience Store and Fuel Center on highway 82 contacted the Greenwood Police Department on Monday reporting that it had just recieved a counterfeit 20 dollar bill. Which has been apparently part of a series of counterfeit bills that the store has recieved. He shared it on Facebook stating that other business need to be on the lookout for more.
Greenwood Police say, business need to have rules in place to combat counterfeit money and keep them from spreading through the community.
"Some of the counterfeit bills are what we called movie money which is specifically marked. They are already fraudulent when you buy them and try to distribute them."
Whether its movie money or copied, there are some methods to determine which is real and which is fake.
"Other than money marking pens, some bills have strips in them. You can hold them up into the light. You can see the strips in them. Photocopied bills will not have thta strip inside them."
Also the texture of photocopied money feels different than real money. If you happen to come across a counterfeit bill, report it immediately to police.
