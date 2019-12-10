Greenwood Student Caught With Gun On Campus

A Greenwood High School student taken to the Leflore County Juvenile Detention Center after being caught with a gun on campus.
A Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District spokesperson tells The Delta News a school resource officers caught the student with the gun around 7:30 Friday morning.
School starts at 7:45, so we're told there were few students in the building at the time.
Officials further tell The Delta News the officers and staff handled the incident in accordance with district policy regarding possession of weapons on school property.
Preventive measures include metal detectors and school resource officers.
Earlier this year, a student had a loaded weapon at a school in August, and another student was arrested in September for having a gun at bulldog stadium during a game.
