Greenwood Voters League Banquet

The Greenwood Voters League set to host its annual banquet Friday the 13th. This event has been put on for more than fifty years.
Organizers say its a way to encourage people to stay informed with politics even if they're not interested. The banquet will feature special guest speakers Congressmen Bennie Thompson and Executive Director of Public Broadcasting Ronnie Agnew. The event will be hosted at the Leflore County Civic Center.
The Voters League President David Jordan said its the perfect way to come together.
"And friend and foe, break bread together, and it's Christmas seasons, good singing, good speaking, and meet alot of people so it's a time to enjoy ourselves in spite of the difficulties we may have had over the last year so it's a good time to come together," he said.
Wine and cheese starts at 6 o'clock and the program kicks off at seven. The event is free to the public and tickets are fifteen dollars. Organizers say dress to impress in formal wear.
The night will include dinner as well as music performances by local groups.
