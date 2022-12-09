GREENWOOD- As Greenwood-Leflore Hospital limps along on life support, the Greenwood City Council this week took a step toward helping their ailing hospital, financially.
With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayers channel, The Delta News takes us inside the council meeting for a look at where things stand in the fight to save Greenwood Leflore hospital, now.
"A resolution waiving the sewage and garbage fee for the Greenwood and the floor hospitals to March 20/23".... Said Greenwood Council President Ronnie Stevenson.
Greenwood City Council members moved to cut expenses at the city/county owned hospital, as it limps along on life support.
"We're gonna waive the garbage fee and the sewer fee which is probably around $10,200 a month, and that will give them right 60 Maybe 61 $62,000 to help them lower their budget," said Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams.
A budget that just this week, allowed the hospital to re-open its after-hours clinic.
Hospital leaders closed the clinic, and many other services including intensive care, labor and delivery September first.
City leaders hope by giving the hospital a little breathing room, they can help in limp along until someone somewhere comes up with a way to keep the hospital viable.
One idea that may help, comes from the Mississippi Hospital Association.
"That would rank hospitals by tiers according to their bed size if we would be able to get a lot more compensated money back if we can get it that can get passed, but that's through. It will be presented to the legislators in January," said the mayor.
And who know how long or if, lawmakers will consider this plan that some say might help.
Meantime the bleeding continues at GLH with news emerging this week of the hospital shutting down its sleep center... and the dismissal of a doctor running the Leflore Rehabilition, where outpatient rehab services continue but in-patient services have ended.
In the meantime, city and county leaders say they'll continue doing all they can to assist their hospital which will remain on life supoprt.
"Motion made and seconded All in favor the right hand Aye's have it, motion carries." said Stevenson.
