Greenwood Wastewater Pipe Collapse

Greenwood still working on repairs to a wastewater pipeline that caved last week.
The problem became apparent last Friday, but due to the high waters the issue could not be identified immediately.The water finally receded enough to locate a portion of the collapsed pipe on Claiborne Street.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams said the break was causing sewer water to mingle with river water causing a number of complications.
"It is being repaired, I think it's going to be another long drawn out process but we'll probably have to do some bypassing of the pump so that we can still treat the sewage as it comes in the way it should be treated," she said.
High water is to blame for the collapse, placing pressure on the pipe. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued a contact advisory for the Yazoo River in Greenwood urging residents not to swim, wade or fish in the river for the time being.
