Greenwood Woman Sews Masks

One greenwood woman is starting to sew masks at home in light of the personal protective equipment shortage.
Yolande Van Heerden took to her sewing machine after a few of her nurse friends asked her to sew them some masks. Hospitals all over the country have faced a shortage of PPE or personal protective equipment.
Van Heerden said it's extremely easy for anyone to start sewing, even by hand. She says she's selling the masks as a way to make money right now, but no will be turned down if they cannot afford one.
She says the calls keep flooding in as the demand for face masks sky rockets.
"As the days go on everyone is realizing we need protection and our nurses in the hospitals, and I'm not speaking about people in the operating room but people who are in radiology or areas where there aren't open cuts but you still need to protect yourself. They all need masks and there's a shortage of masks at the moment, so yeah I'm just going to encourage whoever wants to get on the bandwagon to please start making masks," she said.
Van heerden has a pdf and video tutorial on how to sew the masks as well as pricing information. You can find her on Facebook at 'Yolande Van Heerden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.