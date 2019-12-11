Greenwood Woman Stunned By Stranger at Grocery Store

A Greenwood woman was stunned by a stranger Tuesday morning after he threw an unidentified powder in her face.
Police say the woman was at the Big Star parking lot between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning when a man came up and asked her for directions; then the man threw powder in her face.
The woman drove off and called in the incident. She told dispatchers the powder made her cough and it was hard to breathe.
If you have information about this incident, call the greenwood police department at 662-453-3311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.