Grenada Announces New Interim City Manager

The Grenada City Council has voted for a new temporary city manager for seven days until the new city council takes office.
The Grenada Star reports Martha Sanders Profit will serve as temporary city manager from May 4th through May 11th.
The vote ended 3 to 2. Trina George had been serving as interim city manager since November. Her interim tag can only last 180 days, so she will return to her previous position as human resource director.
The city election is Monday, may 4th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Poll workers will be wearing face masks and gloves and wipe down polling stations once a voter is finished.
The new city council will take office May 11th.
