Grenada Authorities Investigate Stabbing

Grenada police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead.
On Friday, October 9th, the Grenada Police Department along with the Grenada County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about a person victimized in the 300 block of Jones Road.
City of Grenada Assistant Police Chief George Douglas tells us upon arrival police discovered the victim, 25 year old Dejarious Javante Mccuiston had suffered apparent stab wounds to his body.
Emergency medical personnel was dispatched to the scene as well as the county coroner.
Mccuiston was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with the case. No arrest have been made in connection with the investigation since yesterday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.