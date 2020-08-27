Grenada City Council Votes to Remove Confederate Statue

Grenada City Council has voted to remove the confederate statue in the downtown square.
This according to the Grenada Star who reports in last week's meeting the council voted 4-3 to have the monument removed and placed in another location.
Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early...storms becoming more isolated after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early...storms becoming more isolated after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 2:59 pm
Grenada City Council has voted to remove the confederate statue in the downtown square.
This according to the Grenada Star who reports in last week's meeting the council voted 4-3 to have the monument removed and placed in another location.
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.