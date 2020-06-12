Grenada County Mask Giveaway Updates

An update to a mask giveaway in Grenada.
Other news sources report due to an abundance of residents coming to receive their free masks, the Grenada County Emergency Management Agency has set new distribution guidelines.
On the first day of the giveaway, more than 2,500 hundred masks were distributed.
Here are the new rules to get your mask:
You need a valid id and proof of Grenada County residency.
Citizens ages 60 and older can pick up their mask between 8 to 10 am each weekday.
Citizens ages 40 to 59 can come from 10 until noon
And from 1 to 5 p-m, anyone can come pick up a mask
Masks are only available Mondays through Fridays.
The Grenada County Emergency Management is located at 370 Van Dorn Street at the Grenada EOC building.
The Grenada Star reports the Grenada City Council voted in Monday's meeting to draft an ordinance that would require anyone in Grenada to wear a face mask while in public. No date has been set for the council to vote on the ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.