Grenada Hospital Employees Laid Off due to Covid-19

More than a dozen hospital employees have been laid off at University of Mississippi Grenada and UMMC Holmes County.
This according to the Grenada Star who reports 13 positions were eliminated due to the impact of the coronavirus.
Sources say layoffs happened at UMMC Grenada in wound care, radiology, and infection control. This as 250 employees are being laid off at three University of Mississippi Medical Center campuses throughout the state.
As the hospital is facing hardships due to the pandemic, employees earning more than 100 thousand a year will be reduced by 10 percent for three months starting July first.
