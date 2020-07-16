Grenada Man Arrested in Connection to Murder

A man has been arrested in Grenada in connection to a murder.
Grenada Police Department Assistant Chief George Douglas reports 20-year old Quartavion Brewer of Grenada was arrested by the Grenada Police Department, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and FBI on Wednesday morning in connection to the shooting death of Mark Denton.
36- year old Denton was found shot to death in his car on June 7th.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Chief Douglas says more arrests are expected. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grenada Police Department.
Brewer's bond has been set at $500,000.
