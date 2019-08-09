A local man is charged in connection to a shooting that happened in North Mississippi.
Police arrested Ladarius Shipp of Grenada. Authorities are linking Shipp to a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in Oxford. According to published reports and the Oxford police department, the victims in the shooting identified Shipp as the suspect who allegedly shot at their house.
Victims claimed the incident stemmed from a purchased motorcycle. Investigators found several bullets that struck the house, but no one was hurt.
Oxford police have charged Shipp with drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.