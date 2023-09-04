GRENADA - A Grenada man is dead, after police say he tried to rob a local drugstore at gunpoint, and ended up dead at the hands of the Highway Patrol SWAT team.
A number of people watched it all play out, and broadcast what they saw on social media.
The quiet of a Sunday afternoon in Grenada is broken when police gather en masse at the local drugstore. just before 5PM
"They're shutting the highway down... " said Keeley Hollis on Facebook Live.
Grenada city and county officers shut down Highway 8 to give them room to deal with something deadly serious.
Keely Hollis of Grenada watched it all play out from across the street.
"It's a robbery at Walgreens someone tried to rob it and they got locked inside the store heard on the scanner there was one injured and somebody might have a hostage and this all just started," she said.
Later, Hollis notices officers evacuating nearby buildings.
"They're moving out people right there I see and they're running," she said.
Local police call in the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT team and even the FBI according to some reports.
"That's a sniper that's a sniper right in front of us Holy Jesus..." exclaimed Hollis.
...And the Grenada police chief confirms MHP SWAT officers shot and killed the man they say tried to rob the store at about 8:20 PM
They identify him as 39-year old John Bradley Hatcher of Grenada.
One of Hatcher's social media accounts shows his last posted several years ago, writing about his troubles and his troubled past.
In it, he said, "join me in praying for anyone and everyone who is struggling no matter the circumstances, but especially those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues."
Issues he said he knew well.... and now, some believe those issues may have driven him to the Grenada Walgreens on what was otherwise, a quiet Sunday afternoon.
So far, police haven't confirmed any other injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.