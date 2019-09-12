Grenada Police Department Investigates Death

Grenada Police Department is investigating the death of a 28-year-old female that occurred on Thomas street in the city of Grenada.
The police department believes the death happened at 1:00 am this morning. No suspects have been brought into custody.
More information should be forth coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.