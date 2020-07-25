Grenada School District Reopening Plan

Grenada School District releasing their back to school plans for the new school year. The district announcing the plans on Facebook this week, also saying they've purchased a large amount of PPE, thermometers and touch less water fountains. The district said they surveyed the community to put a plan together.
Those results were:
42% want traditional schooling
31% for virtual and
27% for the hybrid model.
As a result of the survey, they will offering all three options by supplying chrome books for every student.
And this year registration is online. To register visit www.grenadak-12.com. You must select an education plan.
And Chrome book pick up will happen at each school July 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration must be completed before pickup.
The district said it's offering wifi in the parking lots of schools as well locations in each cardinal direction of the city limits.
For the full detailed outline of the plans you can visit Grenada School District on Facebook or the Grenada School District website.
