Grenada Show Choir Wins Competition

The Grenada School District had their first competition for their high school show choir this past Saturday.
The Grenada Visions brought home the gold from Jackson's Prep's show choir masters competition.
The Grenada High School choir brought home many victories including overall grand champion, best show design, best vocals, best visuals, and first place in division preliminaries.
Congratulations to the Grenada High School show choir.
