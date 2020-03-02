Grenada Woman Arrested After Bomb Threat

A Grenada woman has been arrested in Tate County after a bomb threat on Thursday.
The Grenada Star reports police officers responded to a bomb threat in Senatobia at the Sunoco Food Mart at the corner of Highway 51 and West Main Street around 11 a.m. Thursday.
49- year old Michelle Denise Morman allegedly told officers the bomb was placed in her vehicle by someone else.
FBI agents from Southaven responded to the scene with bomb detecting equipment, but found no explosive materials.
Morman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, interference of business, disturbing the peace, and possession of controlled substance in connection with the incident.
