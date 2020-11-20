Griffis defeats Westbrooks for Supreme Court seat after delay in counting votes

Central District Justice Kenny Griffis, an appointee of former Gov. Phil Bryant, has won a full eight-year term on the Mississippi Supreme Court.
The Central District Supreme Court contest pitting Griffis against Court of Appeals Judge Latrice Westbrooks was the last uncalled result from the Nov. 3 general election. But with certified results being reported to the office of Secretary of State Michael Watson from the 22 counties that compose the Central District, Griffis has 202,530 votes or 51.5% compared to 190,455 votes for Westbrooks.
The results are unofficial, but based on the certified results compiled by the counties. Those county results can be found on the Secretary of State’s web site.
While the contest was close, part of the delay in calling the election is attributable to the method of counting votes in Mississippi. Unlike many other states were counties as they count votes report unofficial totals to the secretary of state’s offices that maintain a cumulative tally, the only entity gathering statewide vote totals on election night in Mississippi is the Associated Press, a media outlet.
The Secretary of State’s office does not gather and release final results until all 82 counties independently certify their results. Last Friday was the deadline for counties to report their certified results to the Secretary of State, but about 12 counties reportedly missed that deadline. By Wednesday, all the counties had completed their work.
