What if your neighborhood was about to become as treasured as the Mona Lisa? Gritney section in greenwood joins the ranks of historic sites.
State Senator David Jordan works to shine a light on what was once a "black mecca' as he calls it. Gritney section in greenwood was a thriving black community and a center of activism during the civil rights movement.
Jordan says, "it's significant because it was segregation at its worst. We couldn't even go to the hospital. We had a hospital there. One doctor, Caucasian doctor, had 15 beds over there at St. Francis center."
Gritney's significance is rooted in oppression but also the blues. Jordan recalls, "We've had Percy Mayfield send me someone to love way back in those days. We've had Tina Turner."
Senator Jordan hopes this preservation will also send a message to young people. He preaches, "I want this younger generation to know persistence and perseverance. Don’t give up.”
Gritney will be added to the national register of historic places.
