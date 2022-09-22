World Peace Day reminds us to love and learn from those who are different from us. Guatemalan and Italian international students share lessons on peace right here in the Delta.
Guatemalan and Delta State student Luchi Chacon says, "We have this saying at home, and I'll say it in Spanish. It's respetar los derechos de los demas es igual a la paz. Which means like if you respect other people's rights that equals peace."
Luchi believes the saying embodies what World Peace Day stands for, and she thinks its odd how peace in the world can be seen in hardships.
Chacon continues, "This going to be ironic but whenever something bad happens, and everybody gets together to help the situation."
Italian and Delta State Martina Rossetti shares, "We had kind of the same problem with COVID, and we found ourselves very close with eachother. And I actually for the first time felt like I was proud to be Italian. "
Martina recalls how Italians sung their national anthem together during COVID lockdowns. She says it was their way of keeping unity and inspiring other nations.
Rossetti teaches, "This saying in Italy. It's like non fare agil altri cio che non vorresti fosse fatto a te. So it's basically like don't do to other people what you don't want done to you."
For Martina and Luchi, peace is the golden rule no matter what language its in.
